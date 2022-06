The Houston Astros scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back en route to a 5-3 win over the New York Mets Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Yordan Alvarez smacked two home runs for the ‘Stros, who swept the NL East division leaders.

With the victory, Houston (43-25) has now won six of its last seven.

It will head to New York this Thursday to visit the Yankees at 6:10 p.m..

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.