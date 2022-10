HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros now hold a 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series following a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Yordan Alvarez came up big once again, smacking a go-ahead two run homer run in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Teammate Jeremy Pena finished with two runs scored for the ‘Stros, who will look to cap off a sweep of the Mariners Saturday when they visit Seattle at 3:07 p.m.