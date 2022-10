HOUSTON, Texas – Yordan Alvarez smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the 9th and the Houston Astros walked off against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7 in Game of their American League Division Series.

Houston was in danger of losing its first postseason opener since 2001.

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday at 2:37 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.