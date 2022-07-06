Alvarez, Astros Slug Their Way Past Royals

HOUSTON, TX – Yordan Alvarez went deep for the 25th time this year and three other Astros (Aledmys Diaz, Alex Bregman, Jeremy Pena) homered as Houston topped Kansas City Tuesday, 9-7 at Minute Maid Park.

Houston got to former teammate Zack Greinke early and often, scoring six runs in the first five innings.

The victory marked the eighth in a row for the ‘Stros (53-27), who now lead the American League West division by 13.5 games.

They will host Kansas City again Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. Coverage will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.