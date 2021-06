Jose Altuve belted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers last night, 6-3.

Down 3-2, Altuve sent a DeMarcus Evans offering over the left field wall as the ‘Stros picked up their 11th win in their last 15 games.

Meanwhile, Texas has dropped 15 of its last 18.

Game Two of the Lone Star series is Wednesday evening at 7:10 at Minute Maid Park. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.