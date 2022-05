Jose Altuve smacked a leadoff homer and the Houston Astros never looked back, as they downed the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon, 5-2 in the rubber game of their Lone Star series at Minute Maid Park.

Jose Urquidy was stellar on the mound, allowing one run on six hits and striking out 10 in 6.2 innings pitched.

Houston (27-15) will stay at home Monday to host the Cleveland Guardians.

First-pitch is at 7:10 p.m. with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

Meanwhile, Texas (18-22) has the day off.