HOUSTON, Tex. – Jose Altuve went 4-for-4 and Trey Mancini smacked his first home run in an Astros uniform as Houston walloped Boston Wednesday afternoon, 6-1 at Minute Maid Park.

Jose Urquidy was lights out on the mound, striking out 10 in seven shutout innings.

The ‘Stros (63-38) will head to Cleveland Thursday night to visit the Guardians at 6:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.