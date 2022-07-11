Altuve, Four Other Astros Pegged for MLB All-Star Game

The rosters have been announced for the 92nd annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve will be a starter for the American League, while Astros teammates Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander also made the roster.

It marks the ninth All-Star Game nod for Verlander, tying him with Clayton Kershaw for most among active pitchers.

Meanwhile, left-handed pitcher Martin Perez will be the lone representative for Texas after getting his first ever selection.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has been added as both a pitcher and a hitter for the second consecutive season.

The reigning AL MVP is 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA while batting .256 with 19 homers and 54 RBI.

The “Midsummer Classic” is set for Tuesday, July 19th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.