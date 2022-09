HOUSTON, Texas – Jose Altuve smacked two home runs and three other Astros went deep as Houston rolled past the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night, 10-2 at Minute Maid Park.

Luis Garcia picked up his 14th win of the season, allowing one run on four hits in six innings of work.

Houston (102-53) will host Arizona (71-84) again Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Pre-game coverage gets underway at 6:40 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.