Altuve, Astros Down Rangers in Lone Star Series Finale

ARLINGTON, Texas – Jose Altuve scored twice and drove in two runs as the Houston Astros (84-47) capped off a sweep of the Texas Rangers (58-71) Wednesday, 5-3 at Globe Life Field.

Rookie David Hinsley provided the firepower at the bottom of the order, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Right-hander Christian Javier picked up the win for the ‘Stros, allowing three earned runs in five innings of work. He out-dueled Rangers All-Star Martin Perez, who served up five runs in five innings.

Houston will have Thursday off, but Texas will be back in action as it visits the Boston Red Sox at 6:10 p.m.