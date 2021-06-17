Altuve, Astros continue power streak versus Rangers

Jose Altuve homered twice and the Houston Astros bested the Texas Rangers Wednesday night, 8-4.

Altuve made major league history by hitting a lead-off homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam.

All-in-all, Houston went deep a season-high six times in the win.

Now, it wasn’t all good news though, as the ‘Stros were forced to play most of the game without third baseman Alex Bregman, who left in the first inning with a strained left quadriceps.

Houston turns around to host the Chicago White Sox Thursday night at 7:10 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers’ woes continue as they’ve now dropped 16 of their last 19. They’ll have Thursday off.