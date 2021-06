Daniel Altman smacked an RBI single in the top of the 13th to lift the Brazos Valley Bombers past the San Antonio Flying Chanclas last night, 6-5.

With the victory, the Brazos Valley improves to 10-11 on the summer.

The Bombers will return to Edible Arrangements Field Friday evening to host the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

First-pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.