Almost Three Years After Winter Storm Uri, The City Of Bryan’s Phillips Events Center Remains Closed

Delays continue in reopening the city of Bryan’s Phillips Events Center after water damage from Winter Storm Uri almost three years ago.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez explained on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that the delivery of the building’s air conditioning chiller was the latest snag.

Gutierrez said after the chiller went missing, it was found in the last few days and has resumed its journey to Bryan.

The facility’s Facebook page posted last November that the golf shop was open and progress continued in the ballroom and bar/restaurant area.

Click below for comments from Bobby Gutierrez, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on January 17, 2024.