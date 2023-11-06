Almost Seven Percent Of Brazos County’s Registered Voters Participate In Early Voting

Almost seven percent of Brazos County’s 127,450 registered voters participated in early voting.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock reports 8,534 came out during the 12 day early voting period.

Almost one-fourth, 2,118, voted last Friday, which was the final day of early voting.

The most popular early voting location was the College Station Utilities training center. Turnout was 58 percent or 4,939.

Next was the elections office at 16 percent or 1,359.

Arena Hall was third at 14 percent or 1,201.

Texas A&M’s memorial student center, which returned as an early voting center following multiple requests from students, generated 651 early votes, which was eight percent of the overall total.

And Galilee Baptist Church drew 384 early voters, or four percent of the overall total.

Click HERE to be directed to locations of Election Day voting centers in Brazos County.