An alligator was removed this week from the pond at College Station’s John Crompton Park.

The city’s communication’s director, Jay Socol, told WTAW’s The Infomaniacs it took about two hours to capture the gator.

Assistant parks and recreation director Kelly Kelbly says the city hired a nuisance control officer who is certified by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

