Allen Academy Football postpones match-up with Oakwood because of COVID-19

September 1, 2021 Zach Taylor

Allen Academy has postponed this Friday’s football game with Oakwood as Oakwood ISD deals with COVID-19.

The move comes one day after Brazos Christian was forced to cancel its game with San Antonio Holy Cross because of coronavirus cases.

Allen Academy is 1-0 on the year following a 50-34 win over BVCHEA Home School last Thursday.