Allen Academy Football postpones match-up with Oakwood because of COVID-19

Allen Academy has postponed this Friday’s football game with Oakwood as Oakwood ISD deals with COVID-19.
The move comes one day after Brazos Christian was forced to cancel its game with San Antonio Holy Cross because of coronavirus cases.
Schedule Update:
This week’s game against Oakwood HS has been moved to week 5 Friday, September 24th. Kickoff will be 7:00 pm. The Rams will take this week as their bye.#RamTough #WinTheDay #Chapter21 pic.twitter.com/pTEA2s3HMg
— Allen Academy Rams Football (@AllenAcademyFB) September 1, 2021
Allen Academy is 1-0 on the year following a 50-34 win over BVCHEA Home School last Thursday.