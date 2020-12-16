Allen Academy Extends Contract For New Head Of School

Allen Academy announces a contract extension for head of school Mike Notaro, who joined the 135 year old private school in June.

News release from Allen Academy:

It is with great excitement and anticipation for the future of Allen Academy that the Board of Trustees wishes to announce that Mike Notaro will continue to be the Head of School through the 2021-2022 school year. When Mike came to Allen Academy in June, both he and the Board anticipated his leadership for more than one academic year. Our experience with Mike through the summer and into the fall of this most unusual year has reinforced our excitement and commitment to his remaining with Allen Academy. His dedication to the school, its students, and Allen’s long term success is clear as we continue to work with Mike and is also reflected in feedback we receive from other members of the Allen Family.

Statement from Allen Academy board of trustees chairman Daniel Dawson:

“As we searched for a new head of school last spring, we knew that we were fortunate to have a candidate with the qualifications that Mike Notaro brought to the position. His experience as a teacher, as a coach at the D1 collegiate and professional sports level, and his success for many years at schools in Alabama and Georgia as a Head of School was just what we needed. After coming to Allen Academy in June, Mike has made it clear our trust in him was well deserved. He has led the school through the pandemic, a challenging time for all of us: students, parents, faculty, and board of trustees. He has done this with skill, care and concern, and has accomplished the school year to this point with minimal disruption, and embracing the things that make Allen what it is: holding to our key values of independence, adaptability, integrity, partnership and vigor. As we begin the second half of the 135th year of school at Allen Academy, we are excited to have Mike continue his service with us into the 2021-2022 academic year as we work to make Allen Academy all it can be!”