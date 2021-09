It will be an all-teenage women’s final in the U.S. Open.

19-year-old Leylah Fernandez dispersed of No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows Thursday night.

18-year-old Emma Raducanu swept past No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari, 6-1, 6-4.