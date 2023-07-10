All-SEC Veteran Aicha Coulibaly Joins Aggie Women’s Basketball

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of two-time All-SEC guard Aicha Coulibaly on Friday.

“We are incredibly excited that Aicha chose to be a part of our Aggie Family,” Taylor said. “The passion that she displays on the court is going to electrify Reed Arena. She has been one of the best two-way players in the SEC. Her experience and talent will have an immediate impact on our team.”

Coulibaly is the No. 22-ranked transfer prospect, according to ESPN.com. The 6-0 guard played the first three years of her career at Auburn where she garnered two All-SEC Second Team selections (2022, 2023). During the Mali, Africa, native’s two All-SEC seasons, she posted 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 42.6% from the field.

The incoming senior scored a career-high 31 points while going 12-of-20 from the field against Ole Miss last year. Coulibaly has registered 52 double-digit scoring games and posted 16 outings with 20-or-more points throughout her career. She has also turned in nine double-doubles during her time at Auburn.

Coulibaly played high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. She also competed for Mali’s national team at the FIBA U16 African Championships in 2017 and led her team to the tournament championship where she earned MVP honors with 21.8 points per game. She was the No. 7-ranked prospect in Florida out of high school and was tabbed as No. 29 at her position by ESPN.