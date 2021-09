AJ Alexy allowed one hit over six shutout innings and the Texas Rangers blanked the Los Angeles Angels Monday night, 4-0.

The rookie right-hander is now 2-0 in his first two big league starts.

Jose Trevino provided the firepower at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Texas will travel to the desert Tuesday night to visit Arizona at 8:40 p.m.