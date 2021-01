For the first time in 29 years, a wide receiver has won the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith took home the hardware last night, becoming just the fourth pass catcher ever to win the award.

Smith has hauled in 105 catches for over 1600 yards for the Crimson Tide this season and has accounted for 21 total touchdowns.

He joins fellow wideout’s Desmond Howard, Tim Brown and Johnny Rodgers as Heisman winners.