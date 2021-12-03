Alabama Woman Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The Ninth Time On A Charge Of DWI With Three Prior Convictions

An Alabama woman is in the Brazos County jail for the ninth time in almost ten years.

Bryan police arrested 43 year old Rachael Williams-Ford for DWI with three prior convictions.

Two of the three prior DWI convictions are in Brazos County.

According to the BPD arrest report, Ford drove a car that rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light Wednesday night at Highway 21 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

No injuries were reported.

As of Friday morning, Williams-Ford remained in jail in lieu of a $9,000 dollar bond.