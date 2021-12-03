Alabama Woman Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The Ninth Time On A Charge Of DWI With Three Prior Convictions

December 3, 2021 Bill Oliver
WTAW 1620 94.5 Drunk Driving Featured

Photo of Rachael Williams-Ford from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of Rachael Williams-Ford from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
An Alabama woman is in the Brazos County jail for the ninth time in almost ten years.

Bryan police arrested 43 year old Rachael Williams-Ford for DWI with three prior convictions.

Two of the three prior DWI convictions are in Brazos County.

According to the BPD arrest report, Ford drove a car that rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light Wednesday night at Highway 21 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

No injuries were reported.

As of Friday morning, Williams-Ford remained in jail in lieu of a $9,000 dollar bond.