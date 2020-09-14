Lynn Ks season-high 10, Odor HR lifts Rangers past A’s, 6-3

By SCHUYLER DIXON

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Texas ace Lance Lynn struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings, Rougned Odor hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the last-place Rangers beat the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics 6-3. Lynn retired 17 straight after the first two batters reached against the hard-throwing right-hander. Odor homered for the third straight day covering four games, connecting off Oakland starter Frankie Montas for a 4-1 lead in the sixth. Tommy La Stella homered late for the A’s, who split the four-game series.