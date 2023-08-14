Aggies Wrap up Preseason with 4-0 Win over Texas State

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team ended exhibition play on a high note shutting out the Texas State Bobcats, 4-0, Friday night at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White picked up right where they left off last exhibition match dominating on the defensive end. The Aggies only allowed eight shots for the Bobcats, with just three shots being on the frame, and two cornered kicks. Kenna Caldwell and Grace McClellan each played a half in the shutout, combining for three saves.

A&M came ready to play on the offensive end as well, scoring two goals in each half. Jazmine Wilkinson, Andersen Williams, MaKhiya McDonald and Sammy Smith each found the back of the net as the Aggies were able to showcase they have a lot of offensive threats this season.

Wilkinson scored in the eighth minute sparked by a long pass from Carolyn Calzada to MaKhiya McDonald who beat the defender around the right corner. McDonald sent a cross to Wilkinson who found the back of the net.

In the 34th minute, Andersen Williams pounced on a rebound of Sammy Smith’s to score.

Late in the second half, McDonald notched an unassisted goal with a missile from the right of the PK spot and Smith scored from the right corner of the 6-yard box assisted by Sydney Becerra, who slipped a pass through three defenders.

The Aggies owned wide margins in shots (20-8), shots-on-goal (12-3) and corner kicks (7-2).

The Maroon & White host No. 6 Florida State on Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m. on Ellis Field to start the regular season.

SCORING SUMMARY

8’ – Carolyn Calzada sent a long pass up the right flank to MaKhiya McDonald who beat the defender around the right side. She centered it to Wilkinson who found the back of the net.

34’ – Andersen Williams made the goal on the right side off the rebound of Sammy Smith’s shot.

77’ – McDonald fired a missile right of the PK spot.

83’ – Sydney Becerra slipped a pass through the defense and Smith scored from the right corner of the 6-yard box.