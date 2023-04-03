Aggies Use Olsen Magic to Take Series from Ole Miss

Credit to Ben Rikard | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ryan Targac hit a walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning and the Texas A&M Aggies again created Olsen Magic as they took down the Ole Miss Rebels, 5-4, for their first SEC series win this season on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Rebels (16-11, 1-8 SEC) tied things up with a run in the top of the ninth, but Targac had a different ending in mind for the Aggies (17-11, 3-6 SEC), putting Olsen Magic in motion with his blast to open the game’s final inning.

The Ags’ dinger demonstration continued through the whole weekend with three wearing the Maroon & White hitting a home run, giving Texas A&M seven longballs for the series. Hank Bard blasted a solo shot in the third, Brett Minnich hit his third of the weekend in the fourth inning and Targac capped the win in the ninth.

Shane Sdao got the ball for his first ever weekend start and gave up three early runs before Brad Rudis entered in relief and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. Evan Aschenbeck then followed Rudis and once again carried the load, tossing 4.0 innings and keeping the Aggies in front until the late run in the ninth. He finished by allowing only one hit, a run and five strikeouts before Will Johnston closed the game by retiring a pair of Rebels in the ninth for his third win of the year.

Jack Moss and Trevor Werner each finished with a pair of hits, with Moss’ extending his hit streak to 14 games, one game shy of his career long of 15 in a row. He is also riding a streak of reaching base in 22 consecutive contests.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Brett Minnich – 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB

Ryan Targac – 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Evan Aschenbeck – 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies will ride a wave of momentum into Tuesday when they play host to Texas State at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be aired on SEC Network+.

GAME SUMMARY

T1| OM 2, TAMU 0

Calvin Harris hit a leadoff double and Ethan Groff followed with a double and advanced to third on a throwing error allowing Harris to go home. Jacob Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to plate Groff.

T3| OM 3, TAMU 0

Harris launched a solo home run.

B3| OM 3, TAMU 1

With two outs, Hank Bard hit a solo dinger.

B4| TAMU 3, OM 3

With an out, Austin Bost singled and Brett Minnich hit a home run to right field to plate both.

B6| TAMU 4, OM 3

Jack Moss hit a leadoff single. With two outs, Trevor Werner hit a single to advance Moss to third. Ryan Targac walked to load the bases and a Jace LaViolette walk allowed Moss to march home.

T9| TAMU 4, OM 4

Anthony Calarco was hit by pitch to lead off the inning. Ethan Lege singled to advance pinch runner Judd Utermark to third. Reagan Burford hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

B9| TAMU 5, OM 4

With no outs, Ryan Targac created Olsen Magic with a home run to left field.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Jim Schlossnagle

On the series win…

“I still believe in our team. How valuable is Evan Aschenbeck? Even Brad Rudis came in and got some big outs and that catch in centerfield by Tab Tracy ended up being a bit tougher play than it looked. We’re battling and we’re going to see if we can get out there on Tuesday night and string a few wins together.”

On Targac’s walk off home run…

“I’m just so glad to see him rewarded. He’s such a great kid. He’s such a great teammate and he works his rear end off and he’s in there because he’s capable of changing the game with one swing.”

Junior LHP Evan Aschenbeck

On finding his pitching rhythm…

“I’ve always tried to come in and fill the zone. Pitchers execute pitches and the defense will play and that’s something I’ve been doing my whole career is filling the strike zone and letting the defense work.”

Junior designated hitter Ryan Targac

On his home run…

“It was very sweet. I’m self-aware of what’s been going on and struggling a little bit. Some hits aren’t falling, but I’m just worried about barreling up baseballs and I got one right there.”

Sophomore outfielder Tab Tracy

On his catch in the ninth inning…

“We’re always taught to expect the ball coming to you in the game. I pinch hit for Jordan Thompson and the game always finds the new guy. I knew my job is to play good defense and I just went out there and tried my best and it found me.”