Aggies to Play at Globe Life Field in 2024

ARLINGTON – The first pieces of the 2024 Texas A&M baseball schedule were unveiled on Tuesday when officials from REV Entertainment announced the Aggies as part of the showcase at Globe Life Field for the third weekend of the season.

The announcement released teams for the second and third weekends at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, for early in the 2024 season. The events will follow the inaugural Shriners Children’s College Showdown set for February 16-18.

The Aggies will be joined by Arizona State, USC and TCU for the showcase set for March 1-3. The weekend schedule, which will feature the Aggies only playing opponents from the Pac 12, will be released at a later date.

It will be the Aggies’ second trip to Globe Life Field, having taken on UT Arlington there during the 2021 season.

Premium tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. at GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball.

Globe Life Field will host Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Michigan and Oregon State in a similar event during the season’s second weekend of February 23-25. The Shriners Children’s College Showdown which will feature Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, Tennessee, Nebraska and Oregon.

New to 2024, fans will be able to purchase Premium and Triple Play Packages – featuring reserved tickets behind home plate with exclusive access to the Lexus Club, premium parking, food and beverage offerings and a swag bag.

Premium Tournament Passes will be available for purchase for all three weekends. Premium Tournament Passes are $144 for adults and $72 for children.

In addition, the Triple Play Pass will be good for all three weekends of college baseball at Globe Life Field. The Triple Play Pass includes all the amenities of a premium weekend pass but is valid for all 21 college games at Globe Life Field. Triple Play passes are available by emailing info@reventertainment.com.

General Admission Tournament Passes and single-day tickets will go on sale later this fall. Single-Day general admission tickets are $30 for adults and $18 for children. General Admission Tournament Passes are $63 for adults and $39 for children. Group discounts are also available. Suites are available by contacting info@REVentertainment.com.

Portions of every ticket sold from all three weekends of college baseball at Globe Life Field will benefit Shriners Children’s.

2024 will mark the fourth year of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field, each year it is among the highest attended college baseball tournaments in the NCAA.

Nine of the 14 programs in the 2024 lineup advanced to the postseason in 2023, with two – Tennessee and TCU – advancing to the College World. In addition, 37 players from the 2023 College Baseball Showdown were drafted in the 2023 MLB draft. Of the 37 drafted, 35 percent were taken in the first five rounds.

Globe Life Field has been home to 74 college baseball games since 2021. Six of the fourteen programs have appeared at Globe Life Field in the last two years including Arkansas (5-1), Oklahoma (10-6), Texas Tech (4-9), TCU (10-2), Nebraska (2-3) and Baylor (0-3). This marks the first appearance for Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Arizona State, Oregon and Oregon State.

In addition, Texas Tech (41-23 in 2023) and Oklahoma (32-28 in 2023) have both participated at least once in the College Baseball Showdown. This is the first College Baseball Showdown appearance for Tennessee (44-22 in 2023), Oregon (41-22 in 2023), Nebraska (33-23-1 in 2023) and Baylor (20-35 in 2023).

In all, 21 games will take the stage in Arlington in 2024. TCU leads the pack with 11 total wins at Globe Life Field, followed by Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, both tied with 10. Oklahoma State will return for their 19th appearance in Arlington, the most of any college program at Globe Life Field.

All three weekends of College Baseball will be streamed by FloSports.

