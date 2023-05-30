Aggies to Head to Stanford for NCAA Regional

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Texas A&M Aggies earned their 37th bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday when they were named as the No. 2 seed in the Stanford Regional.

The Aggies earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after a brilliant run to the championship game of last week’s SEC Tournament, falling to No. 8 Vanderbilt in the finale. Texas A&M is 36-25 overall and went 14-16 in SEC play before winning four of six games last week in Hoover.

Texas A&M will open the regional on Friday against the No. 3 seed, Cal State Fullerton. The Aggies are joined in the regional by No. 4 San Jose State and Stanford, the top-seeded host.

The first-round game vs Cal State Fullerton is set for a 9 p.m. CT first pitch from Sunken Diamond and is to be aired on ESPN2.

The Titans are 31-22 and posted a 20-10 mark in the Big West. They are making their first appearance in a regional since 2018 and will be heading to Stanford for the second time this year, having opened the year at Sunken Diamond by taking one of three games from the Cardinal.

The top-seeded Cardinal finished the season 38-16 and as the Pac 12 champions with a 23-7 mark within the league. San Jose State enters with a 31-25 mark and 19-9 record in the Mountain West, earning the automatic bid from the league by winning the MWC Tournament.

The winner of the Stanford Regional will face off with the winner of the Coral Gables Regional which includes No. 1 Miami (FL), No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Louisiana and No. 4 Maine for a bid to the College World Series.

NCAA STANFORD REGIONAL (all times Central)

Friday, June 2

4 p.m. CT – G1: No. 1 Stanford vs No. 4 San Jose State

9 p.m. CT – G2: No. 2 Texas A&M vs No. 4 Cal State Fullerton

Saturday, June 3

4 p.m. CT – G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser

9 p.m. CT – G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 1 Winner

Sunday, June 4

4 p.m. CT – G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser

9 p.m. CT – G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner