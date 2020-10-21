Aggies to Face Kansas State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Men’s Basketball hits the road to take on Kansas State on January 30 in the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which features 10 games between two of the nation’s premier college basketball conferences.

The meeting marks the second time the two teams have faced off in the event as the Aggies won the previous meeting, 65-53, in 2019.

Tip time and network designation will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics