Aggies Sweep South Carolina for Fourth-Straight Win

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team secured its fourth-straight win after sweeping South Carolina Sunday afternoon in Reed Arena (25-21, 25-22, 25-20).

Back-and-forth volleyball opened the match, with the squads knotted at 17. The Aggies (14-4, 6-2 SEC) created separation through back-to-back kills from Brooke Jeffrey and Caroline Meuth, forcing a timeout from South Carolina (7-9, 1-6 SEC) as A&M led (19-17). Keeping their foot on the gas, the Maroon & White closed out the first set, 25-21.

After going down early in the second frame, the Aggies ripped off five-straight points to take the lead, which prompted a Gamecock timeout (8-7). Holding its momentum, A&M pushed on forcing South Carolina to use its final timeout (18-14). The Maroon & White maintained their advantage to claim the second set, 25-22.

The Gamecocks were the aggressors in the third frame, as they led at the media timeout (15-9). South Carolina was holding its advantage; however, A&M countered scoring 10-straight points to claim its first lead in the set, 22-18. The Maroon & White continued their hot streak and secured the match sweep (25-20).

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena Friday evening to host No. 14 Florida with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match.…

“I think it’s interesting because we’ve talked about finding different ways to win, and I thought our block and defense did a really good job in this match in limiting what they were doing. They had to change their game plan a little bit in the third set, but I thought we did a good job of adjusting in the middle of that.”

Morrison on the team’s growth during conference play…

“I think we’ve been getting better every single match. We just need to make sure we’re playing at the level we’re capable of every night. That’s what great teams do and that’s what we’re working towards.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Graduate OH Caroline Meuth’s thoughts on today’s match…

“It was cleanly executed on all levels. We are known for our block as a team, and it showed tonight. We really got into the hitter’s heads, and that’s the best thing you can see as a team because it means we have them on their heels.”

Meuth on the team’s chemistry…

“Logan [Lednicky] put it well the other day and talked about pouring into your teammates when it gets hard. Pouring your heart, soul and energy into one another during the matches is important. It feels like everyone wants everyone to succeed and anyone can come off the bench and make a difference. The vibe of this team is really about competing and being ready to step up when their name is called.”

STAT STANDOUTS