Aggies Surge to Fourth Place on Day Two of Marquette Intercollegiate

ERIN, Wis. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team posted Monday’s lowest score to jump four spots on day two of the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills.

The Aggies fired a 2-over 290 on the par-72, 7,731-yard course to move into a tie for fourth place with Chattanooga. With a two-day tally of 14-under 590, the Maroon & White sit seven strokes off the pace with Purdue holding the lead at 7-under. California is in second place at 10-over 586 followed by Augusta in second at 11-over 587.

One of only four players to break par in both rounds, Jaime Montojo is one stroke off the lead in fourth place with a tally of 2-under 142 (71-71). California’s Eric Lee is tied with the Purdue tandem of Nels Surtani and Luke Prall at 3-under 141.

Phichaksn Maichon was even 72 in Monday’s round and enters the final day tied for 12th place at 3-over 147.

Playing as an individual, freshman Jake Maggert also shot par on the day and starts Tuesday tied for 18th place at 4-over 148.

Vishnu Sadagopan (t-30 – +6), Daniel Rodrigues (t-35 – +7) and Jack Usner (t-52 – +10) rounded out the Aggie fivesome while Michael Heidelbaugh, teeing off as an individual is tied for 35th with a 7-under 151.

The Aggies’ start Tuesday’s final round on No. 1 with tee times starting at 8 a.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On Monday’s round…

“We got off to a great start today. We responded well after yesterday. Yesterday was a really sloppy round for us – uncharacteristically sloppy for everybody. We just didn’t do things well yesterday that we usually do very well. But they responded great today. They bounced back and they were great through 12 holes. And then the last six holes we kind of reverted back to being a little bit sloppy. We have to play clean golf and control our golf ball. We did it well for the majority of the day, but when the wind kicked up the last five or six holes we didn’t handle it as well as we should.”

On Jaime Montojo’s performance through two rounds…

“He had a tough finish to his round, but for most of the day he was four or five under par. He was in great control of what was going on, but just a couple shots at the end put him in difficult situations. But for the most part he was great today. And he really did a good job yesterday. He’s in the top five for tournament and I look forward to him play well again tomorrow.”

TEAM STANDINGS

1 Purdue +7 – 287-296=583 2 California +10 – 294-292=586 3 Augusta +11 – 291-296=587 t-4 Texas A&M +14 – 300-290=590 t-4 Chattanooga +14 – 296-294=590 t-6 Cincinnati +16 – 298-294=592 t-6 Marquette +19 – 289-306=595 t-8 UC Davis +30 – 311-295=606 t-8 Wisconsin +30 – 301-305=606 t-10 Dayton +32 – 309-299=608 t-10 Penn State +32 – 306-302=608 12 Nevada +35 – 298-313=611

TEXAS A&M SCORES

4 Jaime Montojo -2 – 71-71=142 t-12 Phichaksn Maichon +3 – 75-72-147 t-30 Vishnu Sadagopan +6 – 76-74=150 t-56 Daniel Rodrigues +7 ­– 78-73=151 t-52 Jack Usner +10 – 78-76=154 Individuals t-18 Jake Maggert +4 – 76-72=148 t-35 Michael Heidelbaugh +7 – 74-77=151

PRONUNCIATIONS

Jaime Montojo HI-may mon-TO-ho

Phichaksn Maichon pee-shawk my-shawn

Vishnu Sadagopan VISH-noo sad-uh-GO-puhn