Aggies Sign Mills Jr., Turkson to National Letters of Intent

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team announced the addition of a pair of prep standouts, Andre Mills Jr. and George Turkson, who will join the Aggies for the 2024-25 season.

Mills Jr. earned All-New England Prep School honors as a junior at Brimmer and May School (Mass.) after averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior in 2022-23, while Turkson is a consensus National Top 100 prospect after averaging a double-double in points and rebounds for Bradford Christian Academy (Mass.) last season. Both Mills and Turkson competed for the Mass Rivals AAU program.

Signee Capsules

Andre Mills Jr.

Guard | 6’-4” | 205 lbs. | Boston, Mass. | Brimmer and May School (Mass.)

Earned All-NEPSAC (New England Prepatory School Athletic Council) honors after averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior in 2022-23.

Mills led Brimmer and May School to 21 wins and a third-place finish heading into the playoffs. Team fell in the semifinals to eventual champions, Worcester Academy and finished the year ranked No. 10 in New England.

“Andre is a tough two-way player. He plays as hard as anyone in the country on offense and defense. He is a coach’s dream because of how hard he plays,” Brimmer AD and head basketball coach Tom Nelson said.

4-star prospect ranked No. 96 nationally and No. 21 among shooting guards by 247sports.com

3-star prospect ranked No. 53 nationally among shooting guards by ESPN.com

3-star prospect ranked No. 139 nationally and No. 32 among shooting guards by Rivals.com

Rated the nation’s No. 50 shooting guard nationally by On3

No. 4 prospect in New England by NewEnglandRecruitingReport.com

Competes for the Mass Rivals AAU program on the 3SSB Adidas Circuit

Chose Texas A&M over Boston College, Iowa, UMass, Providence and Temple.

“Andre Mills is a home run addition to our roster,” Texas A&M assistant coach Lyle Wolf said. “He’s a pass, dribble, and shoot SEC guard that brings a level of toughness that matches the personality of our program. Guided by his Brimmer and May School Coach, Tom Nelson, Andre knows the right way to play and competes at the highest level. From day one, Andre will add attributes to our organization that will keep Texas A&M at the top of the league. We are very thankful Andre will be joining us, and we’re excited to compete with him on our team.”

George Turkson

Forward | 6’-7” | 215 lbs. | Lowell, Mass. | Bradford Christian Academy (Mass.)

Consensus National Top 100 prospect

Averaged a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Bradford Christian Academy in 2022-2023

New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) All-League

Has scored 768 varsity points heading into his last season at Bradford Christian

adidas All-American Camp Selection

Selected as one of top 2024 forwards in adidas 3SSB by 247Sports.com

4-star prospect ranked No. 91 nationally and No. 18 among power forwards by the 247Sports Composite

4-star prospect ranked No. 90 in the ESPN100 … rated the No. 16 power forward prospect in the nation

4-star prospect ranked No. 85 nationally and No. 25 among small forwards by Rivals.com

4-star prospect ranked No. 96 nationally and No. 15 among power forwards by On3.

Competes for the Mass Rivals AAU program on the 3SSB Adidas Circuit

Chose Texas A&M over Northwestern and UMass.

“Our entire program is excited to add George Turkson to the family,” Texas A&M assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said. “Having learned the game under Coach Vin Pastore at Bradford Christian Academy, George knows how to impact winning on both sides of the basketball. Every single possession, George will bring an unmatched level of energy, toughness and physicality. In addition to his on-court contributions, George will be a great representation of the 12th Man. His high character and integrity, coupled with his competitive spirit, will bring a lot of success to College Station.”