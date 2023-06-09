Aggies Sign Goalkeeper Transfer for 2023 Campaign

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer bolstered its goalkeeping depth with the addition of transfer Grace McClellan, an NAIA All-American while at Keiser University, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.

“We are excited to bring in an experienced and talented leader like Grace into our goalkeeper corps,” Guerrieri said. “She is a winner with a great work ethic who has high expectations of herself and her teammates. She is going to fit in very well in Aggieland.”

McClellan was a starter all three seasons in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 52 games at Keiser, she racked up nearly 4,500 minutes in goal, posting a 45-4-2 record with a 0.60 goals-against average, 132 saves, a .815 save percentage and 28 shutouts.

Last season, McClellan minded the net as the Seahawks went 21-1-1, won the Sun Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and advanced to the NAIA Championship semifinals. She logged 1,989 minutes in the woodwork, posting a 0.45 goals-against average, .857 save percentage and 13 shutouts. McClellan earned NAIA All-America Second Team and All-Sun Conference First Team recognition for her effort.

In 2021, she led the Seahawks to a 16-3-0 record, including winning the Sun Conference regular-season title with a 9-0-0 record. She earned NAIA All-America Honorable Mention and All-Sun Conference First Team accolades, posting nine shutouts with a 0.83 goals against average and .776 save percentage.

A mid-year transfer during the elongated 2020-21 campaign, she was the starting goalkeeper as Keiser went 8-1-1 in the spring and won the NAIA national championship.

Also outstanding in the classroom, she earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team in 2022.