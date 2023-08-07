Aggies Shut Out Mustangs in Exhibition Match 2-0

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team demonstrated early season prowess, shutting out the SMU Mustangs, 2-0, Sunday night at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White demolished the Mustangs in shots (20-4), shots-on-goal (11-2) and corner kicks (7-1). The Aggies scored both goals off set pieces, including a throw-in in the first half and a free kick in the second.

Junior Maile Hayes got the Aggies their first score midway through the first half. Junior Mia Pante crossed the ball from left of the 6-yard box and Hayes punched it home on the right side with the right foot.

Jazmine Wilkinson scored the second goal of the night in her first time in the Maroon & White. The senior transfer scored off the rebound of a free kick from sophomore Georgia Leb in the 76th minute.

SCORING SUMMARY

22’- Following a throw-in, Pante crossed the ball from outside the 6-yard box to Hayes charging in from the penalty spot. Hayes sent it home with a right-footer inside the right post. A&M 1, SMU 0.

76’ – Following a free kick by Leb off the right post and Wilkinson knocked the rebound in the goal. A&M 2, SMU 0.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White return to action Friday August 11. They host Texas State at 7 p.m. on Ellis Field. Admission is free to Aggies final exhibition tune-up.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, Maile Hayes, and Jazmine Wilkinson can be seen on 12thMan.com.