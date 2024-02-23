Aggies Shine at Swimming & Diving SEC Championships

Credit to 12thman.com

AUBURN – Texas A&M sophomores Baylor Nelson and Connor Foote registered historic performances to return the Aggies to the medal stand and highlight night four of SEC Swimming & Diving Championships at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with 554 points.

Nelson swept the IM events for the second straight season, clocking in at 3:38.05 to claim his second gold medal in as many days. With the victories, Nelson is the first swimmer to win both IM events in back-to-back seasons since Florida’s Greg Burgess did so at the 1993 and 1994 SEC Championships.

In the following event, Foote took down his second school record of the week to make his podium debut as he brought home bronze with a program-best time of 44.76.

Maximiliano Vega Cuevas and Vincent Ribeiro added points for the Aggies in the 400 IM finals as Vega Cuevas placed 20th with a time of 3:46.86 and Ribeiro touched the wall in 3:48.03 to place 22nd.

Clayton Conklin registered a 12th-place time of 46.19 in the 100 fly, and Thomas Shomper lowered his personal-best in the event from the morning session, going 46.59 to finish 21st.

The meet continues Friday and action will be streamed on SEC Network+. Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app and results for the diving portion can be found here.

POST MEET QUOTES

Head coach Jay Holmes on the team’s performance …

“Connor Foote had our swim of the day, breaking Shaine [Casas’] school record and getting on the podium. It was a very exciting race!

“Baylor [Nelson’s] 400 IM win was really a hard-fought race. [Ian] Grum from UGA got out so far ahead at the halfway point and we knew Baylor would catch up a good bit on the breaststroke leg, but he had so far to go. It was just a great race and win for Baylor against a very good field.

“We raced really well tonight. This morning our prelims as a team was not as good as we had hoped, but tonight we did well with what we had to work with. The team race for 2nd-5th is getting tighter. It will come down to our prelim swims in the next two mornings that will decide it.”

Complete Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 23

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Diving Prelims – 11:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, platform, 400 medley relay

Saturday, Feb. 24

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Diving Prelims – 11:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 400 free relay