Aggies’ Season Ends in Austin Regional

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team’s season came to a finish after losing to Texas in the Austin Regional final, 11-5, Sunday afternoon at McCombs Field.

Three hits and one error put Texas (45-13-1) on the board first as Texas A&M (35-21) allowed four runs in the top half of the opening frame. The Aggies answered in the bottom half as Trinity Cannon grounded out to score Koko Wooley to make it 4-1 after one.

The Longhorns extended their lead scoring two more before the Maroon & White chipped away at the deficit after Allie Enright doubled to score Riley Wiggins as Texas A&M trailed 6-2 after the first two frames.

After both teams went scoreless in the middle innings, Texas plated four runs in the fifth to enter run-rule territory with a 10-2 lead. Down to the last out and facing elimination, Riley Valentine blasted a three-run home to left field to cut into the deficit making it 10-5.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Riley Valentine – 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Allie Enright – 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HBP

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Goode walked and scored after Scott singled and a fielding error by the center fielder. Dayton walked, followed by Day doubling to right field to score Scott and Dayton. Corona pinch ran for Day and scored after Maloney grounded out. TAMU 0, t.u. 4

B1 | Koko Wooley singled, advanced to second on a ground out and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Trinity Cannon grounded out to score Wooley. TAMU 1, t.u. 4

T2 | Dayton walked, Day reached on an error and Martinez was hit by pitch to load the bases. Dayton scored after Maloney walked and Day scored after a sac fly by Atwood. TAMU 1, t.u. 6

B2 | Rylen Wiggins singled to center field and scored after Allie Enright doubled to left center. TAMU 2, t.u. 6

T5 | Quiroga singled and was pinch ran by Washington. Popelka singled and Scott reached on an error to score Washington. Dayton walked before Day doubled to score Popelka, Scott and Dayton. TAMU 2, t.u. 10

B5 | Bre Warren walked and Cannon was hit by pitch before Riley Valentine homered to left field. TAMU 5, t.u. 10

T7 | Dayton singled and scored after Martinez singled to right center. TAMU 5, t.u. 11

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

