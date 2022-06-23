Aggies Season Ends at the CWS

OMAHA, Nebraska – One of the finest seasons in Texas A&M baseball history came to a close after being defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners, 5-1, in College World Series semifinal action at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a three-run home run in the bottom of the first and single runs in the third and fifth.

Texas A&M broke the scoring seal with a leadoff dinger over the leftfield wall by Dylan Rock in the sixth inning.

Jacob Palisch had an outstanding appearance in relief recording eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work, yielding only one run.

The Aggies wrapped up the season with a 44-20 mark in their first season under Coach Jim Schlossnagle. The semifinal round marked the furthest Texas A&M has ever advanced in the College World Series and the Maroon & White won multiple games at the CWS for the first time in school annals.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jacob Palisch – 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 8 K

Dylan Rock – 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR

GAME SUMMARY

B1| With an out, Peyton Graham walked and advanced to second on Blake Robertson’s single to leftfield. Jimmy Crooks hit a home run to rightfield to bring the three Sooners home. OU 3, A&M 0

B3| Graham doubled with one out and scored on a misplayed ball on Robertson’s grounder. OU 4, A&M 0

B5| John Spikerman hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Robertson walked. Tanner Tredaway singled through the left side to plate Spikerman. OU 5, A&M 0

T6| Dylan Rock hit a leadoff home run to leftfield. OU 5, A&M 1