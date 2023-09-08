Aggies Scramble Grambling State, 8-0

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team had six different goal scorers in Thursday’s 8-0 win against the Grambling State Tigers on Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White scored six goals in the first half, the most the Aggies have scored in an opening half since September 20, 2006 versus Sam Houston. The half dozen goals were the most scored in any half by A&M since September 18, 2011 when the Aggies tallied eight second-half goals in a 13-0 victory against Fordham.

The Maroon & White caught fire early scoring in the third minute with a goal by Georgia Leb, making her first start of the season. A&M went on a short lull before getting hot, scoring five goals between the 28th and 41st minute. Sammy Smith, Jazmine Wilkinson, Kate Colvin and Sydney Becerra all scored in that time span with Becerra accounting for two.

Taylor Jernigan scored the first goal of her career in the 83rd minute. Wilkinson scored her second goal of the match in the 88th minute.

Texas A&M was in control of the stat sheet, leading the way in shots (34-5), shots-on-goal (18-4), and corner kicks (8-3).

Goalkeepers Grace McClellan and Jordyn Gunnarson made their first appearances of the season, each making two saves in the combined shutout. Colvin, Eloise Descheneaux, and Ella Goodwin made their first appearances of the season as well.

The Aggies remain undefeated against Grambling State with a 2-0-0 advantage in the all-time series. Texas A&M also improved to 27-0-1 all-time against teams from Louisiana.

The Maroon & White had four players with multiple assists. Boeckmann had three while Grace Ivey, Mia Pante, and Smith each had two.

SCORING SUMMARY

3’ – Maile Hayes dribbled down the right flank all the way to the right edge of the 6-yard box and made a pass to Mia Pante. Pante passed it behind her to Carissa Boeckmann sent a diagonal pass back into the box to Georgia Leb and found the back of the net with a right foot kick. A&M 1, GSU 0

28’ – Margo Matula made a long pass to Pante down the right flank. Pante made a quick pass across the top of the 6-yard box to Sammy Smith who needed just one touch for the goal. A&M 2, GSU 0

31’ – The Aggies strung together upwards of eight passes before Jazmine Wilkinson found herself enter the penalty box to the left of the arc and firing a rocket from 15 yards. A&M 3, GSU 0

34’ – Quinn Cornog passed to Wilkinson in the middle of the field and made a pass to Sydney Becerra. Becerra got past her defender and blasted the ball past the goalkeeper on the left side of the goal. A&M 4, GSU 0

39’ – Off a free kick from 25 yards, Becerra postage stamped a shot into the right upper 90. A&M 5, GSU 0

41’ – Smith dribbled down the left endline and made a pass near the goal to Kate Colvin charging to the 6-yard box. Colvin took one dribble before poking a right-footer past the keeper. A&M 6, GSU 0

83’ – Carissa Boeckmann caught the defense napping with a quick restart on a free kick. She sent a pass down the right inside channel to Grace Ivey. Ivey sent a through ball to Taylor Jernigan who scored with a strong left-footer from 15 yard. A&M 7, GSU 0

88’ – Olivia Fetzer made a pass down the middle of the field to Grace Ivey, who made a touch pass to Boeckmann. Boeckmann took a couple of dribbles and made a pass to Wilkinson while being wiped out by a defender. Wilkinson took a shot across the face of the keeper from eight yards out to the right post. A&M 8, GSU 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies head to Houston for Sunday’s 7 p.m. match at Rice.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, sophomore midfielders Sydney Becerra and Georgia Leb, and junior midfielder Carissa Boeckmann.