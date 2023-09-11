Aggies Scorch Rice, 4-0

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

HOUSTON, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies bookended the opening half with goals in the first and last five minutes and cruised to a 4-0 win over the Rice Owls in Sunday evening’s match at Holloway Field.

MaKhiya McDonald broke the ice in the third minute and Kate Colvin tacked one on with 1:55 remining in the first half as the Aggies took a 2-0 lead into the intermission. It marked the second straight match Texas A&M pounced in the third minute for an ice breaker.

The scything of Rice continued in the second half as McDonald set up a goal by Jazmine Wilkinson in the 60th minute and nine minutes later Maile Hayes capped off the scoring.

The Aggies owned the match advantages in shots (23-7), shots-on-goal (11-3) and corner kicks (8-3). The Maroon & White stepped up the intensity in the second stanza with a smothering 14-3 edge in shots, including 8-2 in shots-on-goal.

Kenna Caldwell made three saves to register her second shutout of the season and the 14th of her career.

In addition to McDonald, Sydney Becerra and Sammy Smith chipped in with assists.

The Aggies climbed back to the .500 mark at 3-3-1 heading into Friday’s conference opener against Kentucky.

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Friday’s SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats. Match time is 7 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

3’ | Carolyn Calzada boomed a clearance 60-plus yards down the center of the pitch. Rice’s keeper raced MaKhiya McDonald to the ball five yards outside the penalty box. The keeper went off an Owls’ defender to the feet of McDonald and she ripped a shot from the right corner of the penalty box. A&M 1, Rice 0

44’ | Rice had a throw-in deep in their defensive end. Macy Matula won the 50-50 ball which went to Sammy Smith. Smith played the ball to Sydney Becerra with her first touch. Becerra sent the ball to Kate Colvin running into the penalty box on the right side of the arc and punched a right-footer past the keeper from 15 yards. A&M 2, Rice 0

60’ | McDonald won a ball down the right side on the endline. She nutmegged a Rice defender and from the right side of the box she chipped a ball over the keeper to Jazmine Wilkinson who volleyed it in from six yards. A&M 3, Rice 0

69’ | Mia Pante chased a long ball into the box. Pante set up a hard-charging Maile Hayes with a cross. Hayes’ first shot was saved by the keeper, but she put the second chance home. A&M 4, Rice 0

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Post-match comments by head coach G Guerrieri, junior forward MaKhiya McDonald and senior midfielder Taylor Pounds are available below.