Aggies Repeat as Louisiana Classics Champion

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director
LAFAYETTE, La. – The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team claimed back-to-back titles at the Louisiana Classics stretching its lead to 11 strokes in Tuesday’s final round action.
The Aggies carded a three-round tally of 866 at the par-71, 6,898-yard Oakbourne Country Club to best runner-up Little Rock who leap-frogged Sam Houston on the day. LSU finished fourth, 27 strokes off the pace.
Texas A&M claimed the Louisiana Classics crown for the third time since 2018. The Maroon & White also won their fourth tournament of the season, adding to the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.
The Aggies sandwiched runs of 287 around a 292 in cold and blustery conditions. Texas A&M’s first and third round scores were the lowest of tournament.
Jaime Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan landed all-tournament recognition for finishing in the top 5. The pair tied for fourth place with a three-round tally of 217. Montojo shot a 70 Tuesday for the tournament’s lowest tally for the final day.
Playing as an individual, Phichaksn finished sixth with a 218. William Paysse was tied for ninth place at 220. Sam Bennett and Daniel Rodrigues tied for 12th and 15th place, respectively.
TEXAS A&M SCORES
|
t-4
|
Vishnu Sadagopan
|
72-74-71=217
|
t-4
|
Jaime Montojo
|
76-71-70=217
|
6
|
Phichaksn Maichon (i)
|
74-70-74=218
|
t-9
|
William Paysse
|
70-74-76=220
|
t-12
|
Sam Bennett
|
71-79-71=221
|
t-15
|
Daniel Rodrigues
|
74-73-75=222
TEAM SCORES
|
1
|
Texas A&M
|
287-292-287=866
|
2
|
Little Rock
|
296-291-290=877
|
3
|
Sam Houston
|
296-288-297=881
|
4
|
LSU
|
295-296-299=890
|
5
|
Louisiana
|
299-294-301=894
|
6
|
Texas State
|
299-299-304=902
|
7
|
UTSA
|
298-310-297=905
|
8
|
Illinois State
|
304-298-304=907
|
9
|
Michigan
|
295-312-300=907
|
10
|
New Orleans
|
295-313-300=908
|
11
|
SMU
|
307-304-299=910
|
12
|
New Mexico State
|
309-302-301=912
|
13
|
Denver
|
304-296-317=917
|
14
|
Louisiana Tech
|
319-304-299=922
TEXAS A&M QUOTES
Head coach Brian Kortan
On Tuesday’s round…
“It was just another scrappy round. The golf course played pretty difficult. The wind was blowing out of the north and chilly. I don’t think they put water on it for a while, so it was pretty backed out. The guys hung in there and put together a nice round – low round of the day. And we got to bring home a trophy, so that’s a good thing.”