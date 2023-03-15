Aggies Repeat as Louisiana Classics Champion

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director

LAFAYETTE, La. – The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team claimed back-to-back titles at the Louisiana Classics stretching its lead to 11 strokes in Tuesday’s final round action.

The Aggies carded a three-round tally of 866 at the par-71, 6,898-yard Oakbourne Country Club to best runner-up Little Rock who leap-frogged Sam Houston on the day. LSU finished fourth, 27 strokes off the pace.

Texas A&M claimed the Louisiana Classics crown for the third time since 2018. The Maroon & White also won their fourth tournament of the season, adding to the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

The Aggies sandwiched runs of 287 around a 292 in cold and blustery conditions. Texas A&M’s first and third round scores were the lowest of tournament.

Jaime Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan landed all-tournament recognition for finishing in the top 5. The pair tied for fourth place with a three-round tally of 217. Montojo shot a 70 Tuesday for the tournament’s lowest tally for the final day.

Playing as an individual, Phichaksn finished sixth with a 218. William Paysse was tied for ninth place at 220. Sam Bennett and Daniel Rodrigues tied for 12th and 15th place, respectively.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-4 Vishnu Sadagopan 72-74-71=217 t-4 Jaime Montojo 76-71-70=217 6 Phichaksn Maichon (i) 74-70-74=218 t-9 William Paysse 70-74-76=220 t-12 Sam Bennett 71-79-71=221 t-15 Daniel Rodrigues 74-73-75=222

TEAM SCORES

1 Texas A&M 287-292-287=866 2 Little Rock 296-291-290=877 3 Sam Houston 296-288-297=881 4 LSU 295-296-299=890 5 Louisiana 299-294-301=894 6 Texas State 299-299-304=902 7 UTSA 298-310-297=905 8 Illinois State 304-298-304=907 9 Michigan 295-312-300=907 10 New Orleans 295-313-300=908 11 SMU 307-304-299=910 12 New Mexico State 309-302-301=912 13 Denver 304-296-317=917 14 Louisiana Tech 319-304-299=922

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On Tuesday’s round…

“It was just another scrappy round. The golf course played pretty difficult. The wind was blowing out of the north and chilly. I don’t think they put water on it for a while, so it was pretty backed out. The guys hung in there and put together a nice round – low round of the day. And we got to bring home a trophy, so that’s a good thing.”