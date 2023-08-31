Aggies Release 2023-24 Spring Slate

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The spring portion of the 2023-24 Texas A&M men’s golf schedule features six matches before heading into their championship season, head coach Brian Kortan announced Thursday.

The spring gauntlet is familiar for the Aggies as they make return trips to all six vernal events from the 2022-23 campaign.

Texas A&M opens with the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club on January 29-30. Powered by Phichaksn Maichon, Sam Bennett and Jaime Montojo finishing in the top 10, the Maroon & White won the 2023 event by three strokes over the host Wildcats.

A trip to Hawaii is next on the docket with the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on the Ocean Course at Hokuala on February 15-17. Bennett was co-medalist a year ago as the Maroon & White finished in third place.

A loaded field is expected at the Southern Highlands Collegiate at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas on February 25-27. Last season, the Maroon & White battled a field stacked with top 25 teams en route to an eighth-place showing.

The Aggies look to threepeat at the Louisiana Classics hosted at Oakbourne Country Club on March 11-12. Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan earned All-Tournament recognition at the 2023 edition as Ol’ Sarge’s charges won by 11 strokes.

The Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City hosts the talent-laden Valspar Collegiate on March 25-26. The Aggies finished fifth among the eight top 20 teams in attendance.

Texas A&M hosts the 15th annual Aggie Invitational on April 6-7 at Traditions Club. The Maroon & White has won the event on five occasions, including 2010, ’11, ’14, ’21 and ’22.

The SEC Championship returns to Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, with dates inked in for April 24-28. Texas A&M has advanced to the semifinal round each of the last four league tournaments.

Six sites host NCAA Regionals from May 13-15. The closest venues for the Aggies are the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin and the University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. California hosts two regionals, including The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe and Stanford Golf Course. The two other sites include Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana, and UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

For the first time, the NCAA Championships will be contested on the Champions Course at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, California, from May 24-29.