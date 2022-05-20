Aggies Quell Ole Miss Rebellion to Claim Series Opener

Story by Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Aggies jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held off Rebel charges as Texas A&M topped Ole Miss in Thursday’s series opener at Swayze Field, 10-5.

A two-run Dylan Rock dinger in the first and four runs in the fourth propelled A&M to a 7-0 lead midway through the second inning.

Ole Miss would respond with three runs in the home half of the second and one run each in the fourth and sixth innings, making the Aggies’ advantage precarious at 7-5.

Jordan Thompson plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the eight and Jack Moss and Rock hit back-to-back solo home runs in the ninth to stave off the Rebels.

Joseph Menefee (5-2) earned the win in relief, pitching 1.1 innings to get the Aggies through the fifth inning with the 7-4 lead. Jacob Palisch scattered two hits and fanned three in 2.2 blank frames and Will Johnston picked up his third save in the last four games, striking out two of the five batters he faced in 1.1 innings.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Austin Bost – 3-for-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 2 BB

Ryan Targac – 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB

Jack Moss – 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 R, 1 RBI, 2BB

Dylan Rock – 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB

GAME SUMMARY

T1| With one out, Jack Moss laced a single to rightfield and Dylan Rock blasted a home run to leftfield. Austin Bost gapped a double to left-center to restart the rally and with two outs, Troy Claunch pushed him across wing a single to right-center. A&M 3, UM 0

T2| Kole Kaler worked a leadoff walk and moved to second on a one-out wild pitch. With two outs, Rock and Bost drew bases on balls to fill the bags with Ags. An error on a fly ball to rightfield by Brett Minnich allowed two runs to score. Claunch drew a four-pitch walk to reload the bases and Targac knoced in two runs with a single to leftfield. A&M 7, UM 0

B2| With two outs, Hayden Leatherwood reached base when the Aggie catcher Claunch was unable to corral strike three in the dirt on the swing-and-miss. Ole Miss took advantage of the continued inning with TJ McCants singling to right-center and Peyton Chatagnier drawing a walk to load the bases. Hayden Dunhurst cleared the bases with a double to left-center. A&M 7, UM 3

B4| Dunhurst punched a two-out single to right field and scored when Justin Bench tripled to right-center. A&M 7, UM 4

B6| Chatagnier started the frame with a single to leftfield and Dunhurst drew a four-pitch walk. Chatagnier moved to third on a wild pitch, but Dunhurst was retired at second as Aggie catcher Claunch wisely threw his slower counterpart out Bench singled to rightfield to push Chatagnier across. A&M 7, UM 5

T8| Bost hit a leadoff single to centerfield and Minnich followed with a gapper to right-center. A wild pitch put both runners in scoring position and with one out, Ole Miss intentionally walked Targac to load the bases. Bost scored when Thompson sent a shallow fly ball down the right field line that the second baseman had to catch with his back to the plate for a sac fly. A&M 8, UM 5

T9| With one out, Moss blasted a solo dinger over the centerfield wall and three pitches later Rock hit a tater to right-center. A&M 10, UM 5

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Rebels return for game two of the series Friday at 7:02 p.m.