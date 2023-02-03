Aggies Prevail on Day One of Air Force Diving Invite

Katy Gallaher, Athletics Communications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams started off strong on the first day of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Thursday, with a pair of first-place scores and advancing a combined eight Aggies to the finals.

Alyssa Clairmont and Victor Povzner led the Aggies as they both placed first in their respective springboard events. Clairmont earned her win in the first session of the day, scoring a 346.10 in the 3-meter final to register her ninth win of the season. Povzner posted a first-place score of 394.55 on the 1-meter and was immediately trailed by Allen Bottego coming in second with a score of 393.75.

Also impressing in finals on the women’s side were Joslyn Oakley coming in third with a score of 331.60 and Mayson Richards finishing sixth as she put up a 309.10.

Takuto Endo added a fourth-place score of 356.15 for the men. The Aggies added more top-10 scores with Shane Mardick finishing eighth (307.00) and Rhett Hensley coming in seventh (300.35).

Up Next

The Maroon & White return to action tomorrow morning as the women compete on the 1-meter at 11 a.m. and the men on the 3-meter at 4:30 p.m. Live results can be found here, and the meet will be live streamed here.