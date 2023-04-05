Aggies Outlast Texas State, 10-9

Credit to Ben Rikard | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team held off the Texas State Bobcats for a 10-9 victory Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (18-11) erased a five-run deficit and saw a four-run advantage melt away, before scoring the decisive win in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double by Austin Bost.

Texas State (19-10) pounced on the Aggies for five runs in the first, including a grand slam by Ryan Leary. Texas A&M offered an immediate response, pushing five runs across in the home half of the same frame. The Aggie rally featured RBI singles by Brett Minnich and Trevor Werner and a two-run double by Jace LaViolette.

Hunter Haas put the Aggies ahead with a two-run home run in the fourth and Jordan Thompson added a two-run tater of his own in the fifth to stake the Maroon & White to a 9-5 advantage.

Texas State tied the game, 9-9, with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Jack Moss scored the go-ahead run in the home half of the seventh. He hit an 0-1 pitch to centerfield for a one-out single and scored when Bost gapped a two-bagger to left-center.

Haas led the Aggies, going 3-for-5 at the plate with one home run, two runs and two RBI.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Hunter Haas – 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI

Josh Stewart – 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Chris Cortez – 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K – Sv, 1

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | TXST 5, A&M 0

Texas State’s first four hitters reached base, including a six-pitch walk by Ben McClain and back-to-back singles by Davis Powell and Jose Gonzalez to load the bases. The Bobcats broke the scoring seal with a walk by Daylan Pena. After Aggie starter Troy Wansing struck out two batters, Ryan Leary hit a grand slam to leftfield.

B1 | A&M 5, TXST 5

Hunter Haas beat out a throw from shortstop for a leadoff single. With one out, Haas stole second base and Austin Bost was issued a base on balls. Brett Minnich and Trevor Werner each plated runners with back-to-back singles to leftfield. With two outs Jace LaViolette a double to centerfield, plating two. LaViolette scored on a throwing error by the shortstop on Jordan Thompson’s infield single.

B4 | A&M 7, TXST 5

With one out, Max Kaufer singled to centerfield and scored on a Haas home run to leftfield.

B5 | A&M 9, TXST 5

LaViolette drew a one-out walk and Jordan Thompson followed with a dinger over the left-center wall.

T6 | A&M 9, TXST 8

An error by Haas at short allowed Bobcats’ leadoff man to reach first. With one out, McClain and Powell drew walks to load the bases. With two outs, Pena drove in three runs with a double to the gap in right-center.

T7 | A&M 9, TXST 9

Cade Manning hit a leadoff home run to centerfield.

B7 | A&M 10, TXST 9

Jack Moss roped one-out single to centerfield and scored on a double to left-center by Austin Bost.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On his thoughts after tonight’s game…

“It was kind of a frustrating game, but this also might be my favorite win of the season so far. I think we had every opportunity to cash in after the first inning, and then we take a lead and then we give it up… but the guys just hung in there. [Austin] Bost has been squaring up some balls, then had a bad at bat with the bases loaded, but the only thing that matters is your next at bat. He hit a double and scored the go-ahead run.”

Senior second baseman Austin Bost

On the fight they showed tonight…

“We could have given up when we were down 5-0 but we didn’t. We could have given up when they came back and tied it, but we didn’t. I mean, we just keep on pushing. We don’t play to a score, we play to a standard and that’s what we kept doing. We weren’t worried about the score, we were just worried about doing us.”

Sophomore pitcher Josh Stewart

On the importance of his outing tonight…

“It’s very important. I mean, I’ve dreamed about playing baseball with Texas A&M my whole life, so being able to do that here and find success and do the things I wanted to do out there is very important to me.”