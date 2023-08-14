Aggies Open Season with Maroon & White Scrimmage

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball gets its 2023 season underway with the program’s annual Maroon & White scrimmage at Reed Arena Tuesday, Aug. 15, with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

First-year head coach Jamie Morrison and his newly assembled staff will embark on their first season together Tuesday. With a full semester under he and his staff’s belt, the Aggies kick off their 2023 campaign with a clean slate, returning nine players, bringing in a pair of transfers and adding three freshmen.

A&M returns the majority of its offensive production, including two All-SEC standout pins in Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth, who accounted for 58% of the Aggies’ offensive production last season.

The Aggies made two big additions through the transfer portal in All-Big 12 Second Team and Freshman Team middle blocker Morgan Perkins from Oklahoma and three-time Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week outside hitter Brooke Jeffrey.

The Maroon & White welcomed three signees to the 2023 class. The first is Alayna Pearson, a libero/DS from Overland Park, Kansas, who in her final year of club volleyball was named 2022 Eastern Kansas League Defensive Player of the Year. Bianna Muoneke, an outside hitter from Cypress, Texas, was an AVCA First Team All-American and added to the AVCA All-Region Team and AVCA Best & Brightest First Team in her high school career. Rounding out the group is Margot Manning, a setter from Houston, Texas. She was named an AVCA Phenom in 2019-2021, while playing for associate head coach Jen Woods’ former team the Houston Skyline.

Admission to the match is free. Fans may park in lot 100 and are asked to enter through the main entry. Doors open 30 minutes before first serve (6 p.m.) and clear bag policy will be enforced.

New season ticket purchases for the 2023 Texas A&M volleyball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.