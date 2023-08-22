Aggies Move Saturday Match Time to 8 p.m.

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer announced the match time for Saturday’s Fish Camp Game against the Baylor Bears at Ellis Field has been moved to 8 p.m.

The match time has been adjusted to avoid the day’s most extreme heat conditions.

The Fish Camp Game is annually the one of the most highly attended collegiate soccer matches in the nation.

There is FREE admission for all Texas A&M Fish Camp participants wearing their camp shirt. The Aggie Soccer Fan Zone will also be in full action in the northwest corner of Ellis Field with a mix of activities and games for fans of all ages.