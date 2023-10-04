Aggies Jump Two Spots in Final Round of Ben Hogan Collegiate

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team moved up two spots in the final round of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational to finish tied for ninth place in the talent-rich field.

Jaime Montojo birdied the Aggies’ final hole of the tournament to draw the Maroon & White into a tie with Texas for the ninth-place spot. The duo finished top among the four Lone Star State teams at the tournament, besting Texas Tech and host TCU.

Texas A&M carded a 3-over 283 in its final round at the par-70, 6,885-yard Shady Oaks Country Club to finish the three-round tournament at 13-over 853. The Aggies finished 29 strokes behind tournament-champion Vanderbilt (16-under 824).

Fourteen of the 15 teams in the field were ranked in the Golf Coaches Association of America top 25.

Montojo was the Aggies’ top finisher at the tournament, tying for 22nd place at even 210 (72-69-69).

Phichaksn Maichon also posted a 1-under 69 the final round and placed 25th at 1-over 211 (71-71-69).

After opening the tournament with a 7-over 77, freshman Aaron Pounds was the Maroon & White’s No. 3 performer in the second and third rounds, firing 70 and 71 to finish at 8-over 218.

The Aggies return to action October 13-15 when they travel to Alpharetta to participate in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the day…

“We didn’t put up the score we wanted to today. We were trying to do a little too much today. But the guys hung tough today. It was a frustrating week for them, but we’ll learn something from it. And we’ll get ready to go to Atlanta in a few days.”

What do you tell the guys heading into the next tournament…

“You have to tell them that golf doesn’t always go your way. You have to continue to work hard and continue doing the things you’re supposed to do and it will pay off in the long run. Some weeks it doesn’t work out the way you expect it to, but you have to just keep putting one foot in front of the other. We’ll take these experiences and grow from it.”

On the next tournament…

“We head to the Golf Club of Georgia next week. It will be another solid field with several teams in the top 25. We’ve had some success there. But we’ll get back home, get some qualifying in, get some practice in, watch the football team Beat The Hell Outta Alabama and head to Georgia next week.”

TEAM SCORES

1 #3 Vanderbilt 271-279-274=824 -16 2 #1 North Carolina 276-279-270=825 -15 3 #2 Arizona State 272-275-280=827 -13 4 #22 Oregon 281-276-271=828 -12 5 #10 Oklahoma 277-265-294=836 -4 6 #5 Florida State 284-279-279=842 +2 7 #20 Georgia 282-282-283=847 +7 8 #4 Georgia Tech 283-287-279=849 +9 t-9 #t17 Texas A&M 288-282-283=853 +13 t-9 #11 Texas 290-276-287=853 +13 11 #16 Oklahoma State 287-280-287=854 +14 12 #15 Wake Forest 287-280-289=856 +16 13 #t17 Texas Tech 290-281-287=858 +18 14 #15 Pepperdine 285-288-291=864 +24 15 TCU 288-284-298=870 +30

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-22 Jaime Montojo 72-69-69=210 E t-25 Phichaksn Maichon 71-71-69=211 +1 t-52 Aaron Pounds 77-70-71=218 +8 t-57 Daniel Rodrigues 73-72-74=219 +9 t-73 Michael Heidelbaugh 72-79-75=226 +16

