Aggies jump one spot in latest College Football AP Poll

Texas A&M Football has jumped up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll.

Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and the Aggies.

Clemson, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa round out the Top 10 and Texas rises six spots to No. 15

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Ohio State

4 Oklahoma

5 Texas A&M

6 Clemson

7 Cincinnati

8 Notre Dame

9 Iowa State

10 Iowa

11 Penn State

12 Oregon

13 Florida

14 USC

15 Texas

16 UCLA

17 Coastal Carolina

18 Wisconsin

19 Virginia Tech

20 Ole Miss

21 Utah

22 Miami

23 Arizona State

24 North Carolina

25 Auburn