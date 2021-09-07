Aggies jump one spot in latest College Football AP Poll

Texas A&M Football has jumped up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll.
Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and the Aggies.
Clemson, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa round out the Top 10 and Texas rises six spots to No. 15
1 Alabama
2 Georgia
3 Ohio State
4 Oklahoma
5 Texas A&M
6 Clemson
7 Cincinnati
8 Notre Dame
9 Iowa State
10 Iowa
11 Penn State
12 Oregon
13 Florida
14 USC
15 Texas
16 UCLA
17 Coastal Carolina
18 Wisconsin
19 Virginia Tech
20 Ole Miss
21 Utah
22 Miami
23 Arizona State
24 North Carolina
25 Auburn