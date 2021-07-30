Aggies In The Olympics Recap: July 30

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

Track & Field: Athing Mu placed first in heat 3 of the women’s 800m with a time of 2:01.10, earning her an automatic qualifying spot in the semifinal on Saturday, July 31 at 6:50 a.m. CT. Bryce Deadmon competed in the Mixed 4x400m, where he helped Team USA win the first heat with a time of 3:11.39 to advance to the final on July 31 at 7:35 a.m. CT.

Men’s Tennis: Austin Krajicek and teammate Tennys Sandgren of Team USA fell to Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, 7-6, 6-2, in Friday’s men’s doubles bronze medal match.

Swimming: Team Israel’s Aviv Barzelay placed eighth (2:12.93) in the women’s 200m backstroke semifinal Thursday night.

Golf: Adri Arnaus of Spain is T-15 at 5-under when play was suspended due to inclement weather in the second round of men’s individual play.

Women’s Basketball: Adaora Elonu recorded six points and four rebounds in Team Nigeria’s loss to France, 87-62. Nigeria continues group stage play August 1st against Japan.

Up Next

Friday, July 30 – Men’s Golf – Adri Arnaus – 5:30 p.m. CT Golf Channel

Saturday, July 31 – Track & Field (100m) – Fred Kerley – 5:45 a.m. CT

Saturday, July 31 – Track & Field (800m) – Athing Mu – 6:50 a.m. CT

Saturday, July 31 – Men’s Basketball – Khris Middleton – 7 a.m. CT

Saturday, July 31 – Track & Field (Mixed 4x400m) – Bryce Deadmon – 7:35 a.m. CT

Saturday, July 31 – Track & Field (Long Jump) – Tyra Gittens – 7:50 p.m. CT

Saturday, July 31 – Track & Field (400m) – Deon Lendore – 8:45 p.m. CT