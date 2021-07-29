Aggies In The Olympics Recap: July 29

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

Men’s Tennis: Austin Krajicek and teammate Tennys Sandgren of Team USA fell to top-seeded Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 in Thursday’s men’s doubles semifinal matchup. Krajicek and Sandgren will compete for the bronze medal against Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand on July 30th at 1 a.m. CT on NBC Sports Network.

Swimming: Team Israel’s Aviv Barzelay recorded a time of 2:11.13 in the women’s 200m backstroke to advance to Thursday night’s semifinal at 9:35 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Network.

Golf: Adri Arnaus of Spain finished round 1 of the men’s individual play T-12, shooting 3-under par. Arnaus continues play at 5:30 p.m. CT July 29th on the Golf Channel.

Up Next:

Thursday, July 29 – Men’s Golf – Adri Arnaus – 5:30 p.m. CT Golf Channel

Thursday, July 29 – Track & Field (800m) – Athing Mu – 8:25 p.m. CT NBC Sports Network

Thursday, July 29 – Swimming (200m backstroke) – Aviv Barzelay – 9:35 p.m. CT NBC Sports Network

Friday, July 30 – Men’s Tennis – Austin Krajicek – 1 a.m. CT NBC Sports Network

Friday, July 30 – Women’s Basketball – Adaora Elonu – 3:20 a.m. CT NBC Sports Network

Friday, July 30 – Track & Field – Bryce Deadmon & Charokee Young – 6 a.m. CT NBC Sports Network

Friday, July 30 – Men’s Golf – Adri Arnaus – 5:30 p.m. CT Golf Channel