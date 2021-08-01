Aggies In The Olympics Recap: August 1

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

Track & Field: Fred Kerley ran a personal-best 9.84 in the men’s 100m final to secure silver for Team USA. Prior to the finals, he won his semifinal heat at 9.96. Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore finished second with a time of 45.14 in the men’s 400m first round, earning himself a spot in the semifinal on August 2 at 6:05 a.m. CT. Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago recorded a mark of 22-0.75/6.72m in the women’s long jump, qualifying her for the final on August 2 at 8:50 p.m. CT

Swimming: Sydney Pickrem and Team Canada captured bronze and set a new Canadian national record of 3:52.60 in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. Pickrem is the third women’s swimmer in A&M program history to medal at the Olympic Games.

Golf: Adri Arnaus of Spain placed T-38 to complete men’s individual play, shooting 6-under par.

Up Next

Sunday, August 1 – Women’s Basketball – Adaora Elonu – 8 p.m. CT

Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (400m) – Deon Lendore – 6:05 a.m. CT

Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Triple Jump) – Tahar Triki – 7 p.m. CT

Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (400m) – Maggie Malone – 7:20 p.m. CT

Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Long Jump) – Tyra Gittens – 8:50 p.m. CT